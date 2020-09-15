(KMAland) -- The Tigers held the Royals scoreless while the Brewers ran roughshod over the Cardinals Tuesday night.
Kansas City (20-29): The Royals dropped a 6-0 decision to the Tigers. The offense did manage five hits. Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez had two, Nicky Lopez added the other. Jakob Junis was assessed the loss, throwing 2 1/3 innings, striking out only two and allowing five earned runs on seven hits.
St.Louis (21-22): The Brewers scored seven in the fourth and six in the fifth on their way to an 18-3 victory. Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt had two hits each. Goldschmidt also drove in two runs. Jack Flaherty received the loss, allowing nine earned runs on eight hits in three innings while striking out six.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/15)
Boston 2 Miami 0
Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 1
Tampa Bay 6 Washington 1
New York Yankees 20 Toronto 6
Philadelphia 4 New York Mets 1
Detroit 6 Kansas City 0
Atlanta 5 Baltimore 1
Milwaukee 18 St. Louis 3
Chicago White Sox 6 Minnesota 2
Houston 4 Texas 1
Chicago Cubs 6 Cleveland 5
Colorado 3 Oakland 1
Los Angeles Dodgers 3 San Diego 1
Arizona Los Angeles Angels