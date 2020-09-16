Major League Baseball

(KMAland) -- Brady Singer threw another gem in a Royals win while St. Louis and Milwaukee split another doubleheader.

Kansas City (21-29): Brady Singer threw six shutout innings, struck out eight and walked just one in a 4-0 win for the Royals over Detroit. Salvador Perez homered, doubled and drove in three for the Kansas City offense while Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi added two hits each.

St. Louis (22-23): St. Louis and Milwaukee split another doubleheader on Wednesday. The Cardinals won the opener 4-2 in seven innings, getting home runs from Brad Miller and Tyler O’Neill. Adam Wainwright (5-1) struck out nine in a complete game effort. The Brewers then took a 6-0 victory in game two, as St. Louis had just two hits — one each from Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong.

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/16) 

Washington 4 Tampa Bay 2 — 10 inn

Oakland 3 Colorado 1

LA Dodgers 7 San Diego 5

St. Louis 4 Milwaukee 2 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Miami 8 Boston 4

Cincinnati 1 Pittsburgh 0

NY Mets 5 Philadelphia 4

NY Yankees 13 Toronto 2

Kansas City 4 Detroit 0

Baltimore 5 Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 0 — 7 inn (Game 2)

Minnesota Chicago White Sox

Texas Houston

Cleveland Chicago Cubs

Arizona LA Angels

San Francisco Seattle

