(KMAland) -- Brady Singer threw another gem in a Royals win while St. Louis and Milwaukee split another doubleheader.
Kansas City (21-29): Brady Singer threw six shutout innings, struck out eight and walked just one in a 4-0 win for the Royals over Detroit. Salvador Perez homered, doubled and drove in three for the Kansas City offense while Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi added two hits each.
St. Louis (22-23): St. Louis and Milwaukee split another doubleheader on Wednesday. The Cardinals won the opener 4-2 in seven innings, getting home runs from Brad Miller and Tyler O’Neill. Adam Wainwright (5-1) struck out nine in a complete game effort. The Brewers then took a 6-0 victory in game two, as St. Louis had just two hits — one each from Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/16)
Washington 4 Tampa Bay 2 — 10 inn
Oakland 3 Colorado 1
LA Dodgers 7 San Diego 5
St. Louis 4 Milwaukee 2 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Miami 8 Boston 4
Cincinnati 1 Pittsburgh 0
NY Mets 5 Philadelphia 4
NY Yankees 13 Toronto 2
Kansas City 4 Detroit 0
Baltimore 5 Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 0 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Minnesota Chicago White Sox
Texas Houston
Cleveland Chicago Cubs
Arizona LA Angels
San Francisco Seattle