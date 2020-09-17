MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- St. Louis managed just two hits in a loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

St. Louis (22-24): The Cardinals managed just two hits in a 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday. Tommy Edman singled and drove in a run while Kolten Wong added a hit of his own. Steven Brault went all nine innings for the Pirates, striking out eight in a complete game performance.

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/17)

Boston 5 Miami 3

Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 3

LA Angels 7 Arizona 3

San Francisco 6 Seattle 4

Tampa Bay 3 Baltimore 1 — 7 inn (Game 1)

NY Yankees 10 Toronto 7

NY Mets 10 Philadelphia 6

Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 1

Cleveland 10 Detroit 3

Houston 2 Texas 1

Tampa Bay 10 Baltimore 6 — 7 inn (Game 2)

LA Dodgers 9 Colorado 3

