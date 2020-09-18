(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals dropped a high-scoring affair while the St. Louis Cardinals swept Pittsburgh to highlight Friday's Major League Baseball action.
Kansas City (21-30): A Jacob Nottingham grand slam was the difference maker for the Royals in their 9-5 loss to Milwaukee. Salvador Perez had four hits and drove in four runs. Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi had two hits apiece in the loss. Danny Duffy was credited with the loss, allowing seven hits and six earned runs while walking two and striking out five in 3 2/3 innings.
St. Louis (24-24): The Cardinals reached .500 with a pair of victories over Pittsburgh. They took the first game 6-5 highlighted by two RBIs apiece from Kolten Wong and Tommy O'Neill. In the second game, the Redbirds won 7-2. Dylan Carlson paced their offense by driving in three runs on two hits. Daniel Ponce de Leon contributed five stellar innings, but did not earn a decision, striking out nine and allowing just two earned runs on three hits.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/18)
Milwaukee 9 Kansas City 5
St. Louis 6 Pittsburgh 5 -- 7 inn (Game 1)
St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 2 -- 7 inn (Game 2)
Philadelphia 7 Toronto 0 -- 7 inn (Game 1)
Philadelphia 8 Toronto 7 -- 7 inn (Game 2)
Washington 5 Miami 0 -- 7 inn (Game 1)
Miami 14 Washington 3 -- 7 inn (Game 2)
Cincinnati 7 Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland 1 Detroit 0
Atlanta 15 New York Mets 2
Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 1
Los Angeles Dodgers 15 Colorado 6
Arizona 6 Houston 3
Chicago Cubs 1 Minnesota 0
Los Angeles Angels 6 Texas 2
New York Yankees Boston
San Francisco Oakland
San Diego Seattle