(KMAland) -- The Royals fell victim to a shutout while the Cardinals squeaked out a victory over the Pirates. 

Kansas City (21-31): The Brewers plated four in the eight inning to edge the Royals 5-0. The Royals managed five hits offensively -- one apiece from Salvador Perez, Hunter Dozier, Maikel Franco and Nicky Lopez. Kris Bubic tossed 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking four while allowing just one hit and zero earned runs. 

St. Louis (25-24): The Cardinals relied on a monster fifth-inning to edge Pittsburgh 5-4. The Cardinals plated five in the frame, highlighted by two RBI from Tyler O'Neill. Jake Woodford earned the win on the bump. 

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/19)

Kansas City 5 Milwaukee 0 

St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 4 

Los Angeles Angels 4 Texas 3

Oakland 6 San Francisco 0 

Philadelphia 3 Toronto 1 

Detroit 5 Cleveland 2 

Miami 7 Washington 3 

Chicago White Sox 5 Cincinnati 0 

New York Mets 7 Atlanta 2 

Houston 3 Arizona 2 

New York Yankees 8 Boston 0

Tampa Bay 3 Baltimore 1 

Los Angeles Dodgers 6 Colorado 1 

Minnesota 8 Chicago Cubs 1 

Seattle San Diego  

