(KMAland) -- The Royals fell victim to a shutout while the Cardinals squeaked out a victory over the Pirates.
Kansas City (21-31): The Brewers plated four in the eight inning to edge the Royals 5-0. The Royals managed five hits offensively -- one apiece from Salvador Perez, Hunter Dozier, Maikel Franco and Nicky Lopez. Kris Bubic tossed 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven and walking four while allowing just one hit and zero earned runs.
St. Louis (25-24): The Cardinals relied on a monster fifth-inning to edge Pittsburgh 5-4. The Cardinals plated five in the frame, highlighted by two RBI from Tyler O'Neill. Jake Woodford earned the win on the bump.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/19)
Kansas City 5 Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 4
Los Angeles Angels 4 Texas 3
Oakland 6 San Francisco 0
Philadelphia 3 Toronto 1
Detroit 5 Cleveland 2
Miami 7 Washington 3
Chicago White Sox 5 Cincinnati 0
New York Mets 7 Atlanta 2
Houston 3 Arizona 2
New York Yankees 8 Boston 0
Tampa Bay 3 Baltimore 1
Los Angeles Dodgers 6 Colorado 1
Minnesota 8 Chicago Cubs 1
Seattle San Diego