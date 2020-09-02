MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- St. Louis lost in walk-off fashion while Cleveland shut out the Royals on Wednesday in MLB action.

St. Louis (14-14): Joey Votto’s walk-off single was the difference for Cincinnati in a 4-3 win over St. Louis on Wednesday. Brad Miller and Yadier Molina each hit home runs for the Cardinals in the defeat. 

Kansas City (14-23): Triston McKenzie threw six shutout innings, striking out six Royals and giving up just three hits in a 5-0 win for Cleveland over Kansas City. Hunter Dozier, Ryan McBroom and Alex Gordon were the only three Royals to hit safely. Jakob Junis (0-1) left after getting hit by a ball back to the mound in the fourth. He finished four innings, struck out one and gave up two runs on four hits.

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/2) 

Colorado 9 San Francisco 6

NY Mets 9 Baltimore 4

Cincinnati 4 St. Louis 3

Toronto 2 Miami 1

Tampa Bay 5 NY Yankees 2

Philadelphia 3 Washington 0

Atlanta 7 Boston 5

Cleveland 5 Kansas City 0

Houston 2 Texas 1

Chicago Cubs Pittsburgh 

Milwaukee 8 Detroit 5

Minnesota Chicago White Sox

LA Angels San Diego

Arizona LA Dodgers

