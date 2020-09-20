(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won a tight battle with Pittsburgh while the Royals fell to the Brewers on Sunday in MLB action.
Kansas City (21-32): The Royals took a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday. Whit Merrifield and two hits and drove in a run for Kansas City while Salvador Perez hit a two-run home run for a brief ninth-inning rally.
St. Louis (26-24): St. Louis scored two runs in the seventh to take a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Yadier Molina’s two-run home run erased a 1-0 deficit to the Pirates. Jack Flaherty (4-2) struck out 11 and allowed just one run on two hits in six innings. Andrew Miller worked the ninth for his third save.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/20)
Baltimore 2 Tampa Bay 1
Boston 10 NY Yankees 2
Cincinnati 7 Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 7 Detroit 4
Miami 2 Washington 1 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Atlanta 7 NY Mets 0
Houston 3 Arizona 2
Milwaukee 5 Kansas City 3
Toronto 6 Philadelphia 3
Colorado 6 LA Dodgers 3
San Francisco 14 Oakland 2
St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 1
Texas 7 LA Angels 2
San Diego 7 Seattle 4 — 11 inn
Washington 15 Miami 0 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Minnesota 4 Chicago Cubs 0