Jack Flaherty, St. Louis Cardinals

Pictured: Jack Flaherty

 Photo: Zimbio

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won a tight battle with Pittsburgh while the Royals fell to the Brewers on Sunday in MLB action.

Kansas City (21-32): The Royals took a 5-3 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday. Whit Merrifield and two hits and drove in a run for Kansas City while Salvador Perez hit a two-run home run for a brief ninth-inning rally.

St. Louis (26-24): St. Louis scored two runs in the seventh to take a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Yadier Molina’s two-run home run erased a 1-0 deficit to the Pirates. Jack Flaherty (4-2) struck out 11 and allowed just one run on two hits in six innings. Andrew Miller worked the ninth for his third save.

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/20) 

Baltimore 2 Tampa Bay 1

Boston 10 NY Yankees 2

Cincinnati 7 Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 7 Detroit 4

Miami 2 Washington 1 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Atlanta 7 NY Mets 0

Houston 3 Arizona 2

Milwaukee 5 Kansas City 3

Toronto 6 Philadelphia 3

Colorado 6 LA Dodgers 3

San Francisco 14 Oakland 2

St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 1

Texas 7 LA Angels 2

San Diego 7 Seattle 4 — 11 inn

Washington 15 Miami 0 — 7 inn (Game 2)

Minnesota 4 Chicago Cubs 0

