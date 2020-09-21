(KMAland) -- The Royals skipped past the Cardinals in MLB action on Monday.
Kansas City (22-32) & St. Louis (26-25): The Royals rallied for a 4-1 win over St. Louis on Monday evening. Maikel Franco had two hits and a go-ahead two-RBI hit while Jorge Soler and Alex Gordon also drove in a run. Josh Staumont (2-1) threw two scoreless innings in relief to get the win. Matt Carpenter accounted for St. Louis’ lone run with a home run.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/21)
LA Angels 8 Texas 5
Washington 5 Philadelphia 1
Cleveland 7 Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 11 NY Yankees 5
Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 5 Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 5 Miami 4
Tampa Bay 2 NY Mets 1
Kansas City 4 St. Louis 1
Seattle Houston
Colorado San Francisco