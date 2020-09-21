Kansas City Royals

(KMAland) -- The Royals skipped past the Cardinals in MLB action on Monday.

Kansas City (22-32) & St. Louis (26-25): The Royals rallied for a 4-1 win over St. Louis on Monday evening. Maikel Franco had two hits and a go-ahead two-RBI hit while Jorge Soler and Alex Gordon also drove in a run. Josh Staumont (2-1) threw two scoreless innings in relief to get the win. Matt Carpenter accounted for St. Louis’ lone run with a home run.

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/21) 

LA Angels 8 Texas 5

Washington 5 Philadelphia 1

Cleveland 7 Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 11 NY Yankees 5

Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 5 Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 5 Miami 4

Tampa Bay 2 NY Mets 1

Kansas City 4 St. Louis 1

Seattle Houston

Colorado San Francisco

