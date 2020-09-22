(KMAland) -- St. Louis shut out Kansas City on Tuesday in MLB action.
St. Louis (27-25) & Kansas City (22-33): Austin Gomber struck out three and allowed just four hits in six shutout innings to lift St. Louis to a 5-0 win over Kansas City. Dylan Carlson had three hits, drove in two and scored twice to lead the offense. Edward Olivares had two hits for Kansas City.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/22)
Washington 5 Philadelphia 1 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Washington 8 Philadelphia 7 — 8 inn (Game 2)
Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 3 — 10 inn
NY Yankees 12 Toronto 1
Milwaukee 3 Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 3 Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 11 Miami 1
NY Mets 5 Tampa Bay 2
Boston 8 Baltimore 3
Minnesota 5 Detroit 4 — 10 inn
St. Louis 5 Kansas City 0
Arizona 7 Texas 0
LA Angels 4 San Diego 2
Houston 6 Seattle 1
LA Dodgers Oakland
San Francisco Colorado