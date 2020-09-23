Salvador Perez
Photo: Chris Bernacchi (MLB.com)

(KMAland) -- The Royals crushed the Cardinals to win the series on Wednesday in MLB action.

Kansas City (23-33) & St. Louis (27-26): Salvador Perez and Franchy Cordero each hit two home runs and drove in five runs apiece in a 12-3 win for Kansas City over St. Louis. Adalberto Mondesi, Maikel Franco and Hunter Dozier added two hits apiece in the rout. Danny Duffy (4-4) was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and one earned run allowed in 5 2/3 innings. Yadier Molina had two hits to lead the Cardinals.

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/23) 

LA Angels 5 San Diego 2

Philadelphia 12 Washington 3

Arizona 7 Texas 3

Cleveland 3 Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 14 NY Yankees 1

Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 1

Seattle 3 Houston 2

Pittsburgh 2 Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 9 Miami 4

Tampa Bay 8 NY Mets 5

Boston 9 Baltimore 1

Minnesota 7 Detroit 6

Kansas City 12 St. Louis 3

Oakland LA Dodgers

San Francisco Colorado

