(KMAland) -- The Royals crushed the Cardinals to win the series on Wednesday in MLB action.
Kansas City (23-33) & St. Louis (27-26): Salvador Perez and Franchy Cordero each hit two home runs and drove in five runs apiece in a 12-3 win for Kansas City over St. Louis. Adalberto Mondesi, Maikel Franco and Hunter Dozier added two hits apiece in the rout. Danny Duffy (4-4) was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and one earned run allowed in 5 2/3 innings. Yadier Molina had two hits to lead the Cardinals.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/23)
LA Angels 5 San Diego 2
Philadelphia 12 Washington 3
Arizona 7 Texas 3
Cleveland 3 Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 14 NY Yankees 1
Cincinnati 6 Milwaukee 1
Seattle 3 Houston 2
Pittsburgh 2 Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 9 Miami 4
Tampa Bay 8 NY Mets 5
Boston 9 Baltimore 1
Minnesota 7 Detroit 6
Kansas City 12 St. Louis 3
Oakland LA Dodgers
San Francisco Colorado