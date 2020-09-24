(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both winners on Thursday in MLB action.
Kansas City (24-33): The Royals scored three in the first and four more in the sixth on their way to an 8-7 win over Detroit on Thursday. Salvador Perez homered and drove in three while Maikel Franco had a home run and two RBI. Adalberto Mondesi chipped in four hits, two RBI and two runs. Jesse Hahn (1-0) didn’t allow a hit in 1.1 innings in relief to get the win.
St. Louis (28-26): Kwang-Hyun Kim (3-0) gave up just one run on five hits in five innings to lead St. Louis in a 4-2 win over Milwaukee. Yadier Molina had two hits to reach 2,000 in his career. Dylan Carlson doubled, homered and drove in three for St. Louis.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/24)
Pittsburgh 7 Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 5 San Francisco 4 — 11 inn
NY Mets 3 Washington 2
Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 4
Toronto 4 NY Yankees 1
Baltimore 13 Boston 1
Kansas City 8 Detroit 7
Houston 12 Texas 4
St. Louis 4 Milwaukee 2
Miami 4 Atlanta 2
LA Dodgers 5 Oakland 1