(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the Tigers while St. Louis and Milwaukee split a doubleheader on Friday in MLB action.
Kansas City (25-33): Adalberto Mondesi had another three hits, Alex Gordon added a two-hit game and Brad Keller (5-3) struck out five in six scoreless innings to lead Kansas City in a 3-2 win over Detroit. Jesse Hahn worked the ninth, struck out two and picked up his second save.
St. Louis (29-27): The Cardinals and Brewers split a doubleheader. Milwaukee won the opener, 3-0. Jake Flaherty (4-3) gave up three runs on four hits in five innings to take the loss. St. Louis rolled to a 9-1 win in game two, scoring six runs in the fifth. Tommy Edman homered among two hits and drove in two for the Cardinals while Dylan Carlson and Matt Wieters also had two RBI apiece.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/25)
Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 0 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Toronto 10 Baltimore 5
Arizona 4 Colorado 0 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Tampa Bay 6 Philadelphia 4
Miami 4 NY Yankees 3 — 10 inn
Atlanta 8 Boston 7 — 11 inn
Cleveland 4 Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 5 San Diego 4 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Chicago Cubs 10 Chicago White Sox 0
Kansas City 3 Detroit 2
Texas 5 Houston 4 — 10 inn
Cincinnati 7 Minnesota 2
St. Louis 9 Milwaukee 1 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Oakland 3 Seattle 1 — 10 inn
Arizona 11 Colorado 5 — 7 inn (Game 2)
San Diego 6 San Francisco 5 — 7 inn (Game 2)
LA Dodgers 9 LA Angels 5