(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost in MLB action on Saturday night.
Kansas City (25-34): Detroit scored all four of their runs in the first two innings in a 4-3 win over Kansas City on Saturday. Whit Merrifield had three hits and scored a run, and Adalberto Mondesi had another two hits, including a home run, and drove in two for the Royals.
St. Louis (29-28): Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 in eight innings of two-hit ball, and Milwaukee shutout St. Louis 3-0 on Saturday. Kolten Wong and Yadier Molina had the only two hits of the evening for the Cardinals.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/26)
NY Yankees 11 Miami 4
Washington 4 NY Mets 3 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Seattle 5 Oakland 1 — 8 inn (Game 1)
Washington 5 NY Mets 3 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Toronto 5 Baltimore 2
Detroit 4 Kansas City 3
Texas 6 Houston 1
Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 0
Tampa Bay 4 Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 8 Cleveland 0
Seattle 12 Oakland 3 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Boston Atlanta
Chicago White Sox Chicago Cubs
Minnesota 7 Cincinnati 3
Colorado Arizona
LA Angels LA Dodgers
San Diego San Francisco