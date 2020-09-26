Major League Baseball

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost in MLB action on Saturday night.

Kansas City (25-34): Detroit scored all four of their runs in the first two innings in a 4-3 win over Kansas City on Saturday. Whit Merrifield had three hits and scored a run, and Adalberto Mondesi had another two hits, including a home run, and drove in two for the Royals. 

St. Louis (29-28): Brandon Woodruff struck out 10 in eight innings of two-hit ball, and Milwaukee shutout St. Louis 3-0 on Saturday. Kolten Wong and Yadier Molina had the only two hits of the evening for the Cardinals.

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/26) 

NY Yankees 11 Miami 4

Washington 4 NY Mets 3 — 7 inn (Game 1)

Seattle 5 Oakland 1 — 8 inn (Game 1)

Washington 5 NY Mets 3 — 7 inn (Game 2)

Toronto 5 Baltimore 2

Detroit 4 Kansas City 3

Texas 6 Houston 1

Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 0

Tampa Bay 4 Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 8 Cleveland 0

Seattle 12 Oakland 3 — 7 inn (Game 2)

Boston Atlanta

Chicago White Sox Chicago Cubs

Minnesota 7 Cincinnati 3

Colorado Arizona

LA Angels LA Dodgers

San Diego San Francisco

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.