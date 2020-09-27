(KMAland) -- St. Louis clinched a playoff spot, and Kansas City finished Alex Gordon’s career with a win on Sunday in MLB action.
St. Louis (30-28): The Cardinals clinched a National League playoff spot with a 5-2 win over Milwaukee on Sunday. St. Louis struck for four in the third inning, and Paul Goldschmidt finished with three hits. Harrison Bader chipped in a home run among two hits and scored twice.
Kansas City (26-34): The Royals finished the season with a 3-1 victory over Detroit in Alex Gordon’s final game. Adalberto Mondesi singled, doubled, homered and drove in two runs to lead the charge while Ryan McBroom also went deep. Brady Singer (4-5) struck out five and allowed one run on three hits in seven innings. Jesse Hahn finished the game with his third save.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/27)
Kansas City 3 Detroit 1
Miami 5 NY Yankee 0
San Diego 5 San Francisco 4
Texas 8 Houston 4
Washington 15 NY Mets 5
Baltimore 7 Toronto 5
Arizona 11 Colorado 3
Boston 9 Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 10 Chicago White Sox 8
Cleveland 8 Pittsburgh 6
LA Dodgers 5 LA Angels 0
Cincinnati 5 Minnesota 3 — 10 inn
Oakland 6 Seattle 2
Tampa Bay 5 Philadelphia 0
St. Louis 5 Milwaukee 2