(KMAland) -- A monster fifth inning led the White Sox to a rout of the Royals Thursday.
Kansas City (14-24): The Royals scored in the first only to allow five runs in the second en route to an 11-6 defeat. Nicky Lopez managed two hits and drove in three. Ryan O'Hearn plated two runs. Hunter Dozier and Edward Olivares had two hits apiece. Danny Duffy earned the loss on the mound, allowing seven hits and six earned runs in six innings.
FULL SCOREBOARD (9/3)
Pittsburgh 6 Chicago Cubs 2
Houston 8 Texas 4
Philadelphia 6 Washington 5 -- 10 inn
New York Mets 9 New York Yankees 7
LA Angels 2 San Diego 0
Toronto 6 Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 11 Kansas City 6