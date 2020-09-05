(KMAland) -- The Royals dropped a hard-hitting affair to highlight Friday's Major League Baseball action.
Kansas City (14-25): The Royals and White Sox posted 23 total hits in a 7-4 White Sox victory. Edward Olivares posted two hits and drove in two. Adalberto Mondesi also plated two. Alex Gordon and Maikel Franco each scored twice. Brady Singer was credited with the loss, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing five earned runs on 10 hits while striking out five.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/5)
Minnesota 2 Detroit 0 -- 7 inn (Game 1)
Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 2
Toronto 8 Boston 7 -- 7 inn (Game 1)
Atlanta 7 Washington 1 -- 7 inn (Game 1)
Minnesota 3 Detroit 2 -- 8 inn (Game 2)
New York Yankees 6 Baltimore 5
Tampa Bay 5 Miami 4
Milwaukee 7 Cleveland 1
Philadelphia 5 New York Mets 3
Washington 10 Atlanta 9 -- 7 inn (Game 2)
Pittsburgh 4 Chicago Cubs 3 -- 7 inn (Makeup from August 15th)
Boston 3 Toronto 2 -- 7 inn (Game 2)
Chicago White Sox 7 Kansas City 4
Chicago Cubs 4 St. Louis 1
Seattle 6 Texas 1
Baltimore 6 New York Yankees 3 -- 7 inn (Game 2)
San Diego 7 Oakland 0
Houston LA Angels
LA Dodgers Colorado