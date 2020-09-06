(KMAland) -- The Cardinals swept the Cubs and the Royals took another loss on Saturday in MLB action.
St. Louis (16-15): The Cardinals swept a doubleheader with the Cubs, picking up 4-2 and 5-1 wins. Adam Wainwright (4-0) stayed perfect in the opener with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings behind two hits and two runs scored by Kolten Wong. Tyler O'Neill homered among two hits and drove in two in the finale.
Kansas City (14-26): The Royals dropped another to the White Sox, 5-3, on Saturday night. Bubba Starling hit his first home run of the season while Maikel Franco had two hits and an RBI in the defeat.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/5)
Oakland 8 San Diego 4
St. Louis 4 Chicago Cubs 2 -- 7 inn (Game 1)
Miami 7 Tampa Bay 3
Chicago White Sox 5 Kansas City 3
Cincinnati 6 Pittsburgh 2
LA Angels 10 Houston 9 -- 7 inn (Game 1)
Washington 10 Atlanta 4
Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 3
Minnesota 4 Detroit 3
NY Mets 5 Philadelphia 1
Boston 9 Toronto 8
Baltimore 6 NY Yankees 1
St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 1 -- 7 inn (Game 2)
Colorado 5 LA Dodgers 2
Seattle 5 Texas 3
San Francisco 4 Arizona 3
LA Angels 7 Houston 6 -- 7 inn (Game 2)