St. Louis Cardinals

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals swept the Cubs and the Royals took another loss on Saturday in MLB action.

St. Louis (16-15): The Cardinals swept a doubleheader with the Cubs, picking up 4-2 and 5-1 wins. Adam Wainwright (4-0) stayed perfect in the opener with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings behind two hits and two runs scored by Kolten Wong. Tyler O'Neill homered among two hits and drove in two in the finale.

Kansas City (14-26): The Royals dropped another to the White Sox, 5-3, on Saturday night. Bubba Starling hit his first home run of the season while Maikel Franco had two hits and an RBI in the defeat.

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/5)

Oakland 8 San Diego 4

St. Louis 4 Chicago Cubs 2 -- 7 inn (Game 1)

Miami 7 Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 5 Kansas City 3

Cincinnati 6 Pittsburgh 2

LA Angels 10 Houston 9 -- 7 inn (Game 1)

Washington 10 Atlanta 4

Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 3

Minnesota 4 Detroit 3

NY Mets 5 Philadelphia 1

Boston 9 Toronto 8

Baltimore 6 NY Yankees 1

St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 1 -- 7 inn (Game 2)

Colorado 5 LA Dodgers 2

Seattle 5 Texas 3

San Francisco 4 Arizona 3

LA Angels 7 Houston 6 -- 7 inn (Game 2)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.