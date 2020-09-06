(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won their third straight over the Cubs while the Royals dropped another to the White Sox on Sunday.
Kansas City (14-27): The White Sox scored three runs each in the seventh and eighth to take an 8-2 win over the Royals. Edward Olivares hit his first home run with the Royals while Bubba Starling had two hits. Matt Harvey (0-3) gave up one earned run on four hits while striking out two in 2 1/3 innings to take the loss.
St. Louis (17-15): The Cardinals won their third straight over the Cubs, 7-3, on Sunday night. Paul Goldschmidt blasted his fourth home run while Tommy Edman also went deep. Harrison Bader added three hits, and Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong had two hits apiece. Dakota Hudson (2-2) struck out four and allowed three runs on five hits in five innings to take the win.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/6)
Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 1
Baltimore 5 NY Yankees 1
Atlanta 10 Washington 3
NY Mets 14 Philadelphia 1
Tampa Bay 5 Miami 4 — 10 inn
Toronto 10 Boston 8
Pittsburgh 3 Cincinnati 2
Chicago White Sox 8 Kansas City 2
Detroit 10 Minnesota 8
San Francisco 4 Arizona 2
LA Angels 9 Houston 5
San Diego 5 Oakland 3
Seattle 4 Texas 3
St. Louis 7 Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado LA Dodgers