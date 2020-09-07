Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy...thunderstorms likely this evening ...continued blustery with rain likely overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy...thunderstorms likely this evening ...continued blustery with rain likely overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.