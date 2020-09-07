(KMAland) -- Both the Royals and Cardinals lost on the road on Monday in MLB action.
St. Louis (17-16): Kyle Hendricks threw eight innings and scattered seven hits for the Cubs in a 5-1 win over St. Louis on Monday. Kolten Wong and Paul Goldschmidt had two of St. Louis’ hits on the day while Johan Oviedo (0-2) gave up three earned runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings to take the defeat.
Kansas City (14-28): The Royals lost for the seventh straight game, falling 5-2 to Cleveland on Monday. Brad Keller (3-2) lasted 6 2/3 innings with four earned runs given up on eight hits. Maikel Franco had three hits and an RBI, and Adalberto Mondesi hit his first home run of the season in the defeat.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/7)
Miami 5 Atlanta 4 — 10 inn
Philadelphia 9 NY Mets 8 — 10 inn
Minnesota 6 Detroit 2
Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis 1
Seattle 8 Texas 4
Washington 6 Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 5 Kansas City 2
Toronto NY Yankees
Arizona San Francisco
Houston Oakland
Colorado San Diego