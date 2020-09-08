(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Twins split a doubleheader while the Royals snapped their seven-game losing skid on Tuesday in MLB action.
St. Louis (18-17): St. Louis and Minnesota split a doubleheader with the Twins winning 7-3 in the opener and the Cardinals taking a 6-4 win in game two. Tommy Edman went deep and Paul Goldschmidt had two hits in the Cardinals’ opening loss before Edman, Paul DeJong, Brad Miller, Kolten Wong, Rangel Ravelo and Matt Carpenter all drove in one run each in the finale.
Kansas City (15-28): The Royals snapped a seven-game losing skid with an 8-6 win over Cleveland. Kansas City scored five of their eight runs in the final three frames. Whit Merrifield homered among two hits and drove in three while Alex Gordon had two hits and Nicky Lopez drove in a pair of runs. Greg Holland (3-0) threw two shutout innings to get the win, and Scott Barlow picked up his second save.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/8)
Minnesota 7 St. Louis 3 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Philadelphia 6 Boston 5 — 7 inn (Game 1)
Washington 5 Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 8 Cleveland 6
Oakland 4 Houston 2 — 7 inn (Game 1)
St. Louis 6 Minnesota 4 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Toronto 2 NY Yankees 1
Pittsburgh 5 Chicago White Sox 4
Miami 8 Atlanta 0
Detroit 8 Milwaukee 3
Baltimore 11 NY Mets 2
Boston 5 Philadelphia 2 — 7 inn (Game 2)
Texas 7 LA Angels 1
Chicago Cubs 3 Cincinnati 0
San Diego Colorado
Houston Oakland — Game 2
Arizona LA Dodgers
Seattle San Francisco