Kansas City Royals

(KMAland) -- The Royals shutout the Indians on Wednesday in MLB action.

Kansas City (16-28): Danny Duffy, Jesse Hahn, Josh Staumont and Greg Holland combined on a shutout for Kansas City in a 3-0 win over Cleveland. Nicky Lopez had three hits and an RBI, Edward Olivares chipped in two hits and an RBI and Whit Merrifield added two hits of his own for the Royals.

FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/9) 

Milwaukee 19 Detroit 0

Kansas City 3 Cleveland 0

NY Yankees 7 Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8 Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta Miami

NY Mets 7 Baltimore 6

Texas LA Angels

San Diego Colorado

Cincinnati Chicago Cubs

Houston Oakland

Arizona LA Dodgers

Seattle San Francisco

