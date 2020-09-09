(KMAland) -- The Royals shutout the Indians on Wednesday in MLB action.
Kansas City (16-28): Danny Duffy, Jesse Hahn, Josh Staumont and Greg Holland combined on a shutout for Kansas City in a 3-0 win over Cleveland. Nicky Lopez had three hits and an RBI, Edward Olivares chipped in two hits and an RBI and Whit Merrifield added two hits of his own for the Royals.
FULL MLB SCOREBOARD (9/9)
Milwaukee 19 Detroit 0
Kansas City 3 Cleveland 0
NY Yankees 7 Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 8 Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta Miami
NY Mets 7 Baltimore 6
Texas LA Angels
San Diego Colorado
Cincinnati Chicago Cubs
Houston Oakland
Arizona LA Dodgers
Seattle San Francisco