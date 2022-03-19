(KMAland) -- The Royals tied the Rangers while the Cardinals were winners to open spring training baseball on Friday.
Kansas City (0-0-1): The Royals and Rangers opened the spring with a 5-5 tie. Kansas City had 12 hits, including home runs from Adalberto Mondesi and Nick Pratto, who joined with Bobby Witt Jr. in posting two hits each. Pratto drove in two runs on the day. Jonathan Heasley got the most work on the mound with 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks. Colten Brewer and Collin Snider had a team-best two strikeouts and worked one inning each.
St. Louis (1-0): The Cardinals opened their spring with a 4-2 win over Houston. Andrew Knizner delivered a two-run home run while Nolan Arenado added a two-run hit for the Cardinals offense. Adam Wainwright started and threw two shutout innings while Genesis Cabrera (1-0) was the winning pitcher with a scoreless third.