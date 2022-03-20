(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both winners in spring training baseball action on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (1-0-1): The Royals out-slugged the Diamondbacks (0-4) for an 11-10 win. Salvador Perez, Michael A. Taylor and Emmanuel Rivera all went deep for KC with Rivera driving in four runs. Edward Olivares and MJ Melendez also had two hits each in the win. Jackson Kowar started the game, worked two innings and struck out four while giving up a run on three hits. Jace Vines (1-0) was the winning pitcher, throwing a clean ninth inning with one strikeout.
St. Louis Cardinals (2-0): The St. Louis Cardinals grabbed a 6-4 win over the New York Mets (1-1). Dylan Carlson went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI while Lars Nootbaar added two hits and an RBI. Paul Goldschmidt smashed a home run of his own, and Tyler O’Neill had a two-hit game. Miles Mikolas struck out three and gave up one run on two hits in two innings. Drew VerHagen followed with two shutout innings and three strikeouts of his own.