(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals had stellar offensive showings in Spring Training wins on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (2-0): The Royals managed 16 hits in an 8-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Seuly Matias and Vinnie Pasquantino each went deep in the win. Those two, along with Ryan O'Hearn, plated two runs. O'Hearn and Edward Olivares had three hits each, and Clay Dungan added two hits. Brady Singer took the win on the mound.
St. Louis Cardinals (3-0): The Cardinals stayed perfect with a 7-3 win over Washington. Edmundo Sosa doubled and drove in three runs while Julio Rodriguez also doubled en route to plating two runs. Kyle Ryan earned the win.