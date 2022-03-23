(KMAland) -- The Royals nabbed another win while the Cardinals dropped their first game of the spring on Wednesday.
Royals (4-0): The Royals stayed unbeaten with an 8-4 victory over the Rockies (3-4). Edward Olivares hit a pair of home runs and drove in two, and Michael Massey added two hits and two runs for Kansas City. Zack Greinke made his first appearance of the spring, allowing one unearned run on two hits and a walk over three innings. Brad Keller threw three shutout innings and struck out three to get the win while Sam Freeman (0.1 IP), Brad Peacock (1 IP) and Jace Vines (1 IP) all had scoreless relief appearances.
Cardinals (4-1): The Cardinals dropped their first game of the spring, falling 10-3 to the Astros (1-4). Paul Goldschmit, Luken Baker, Edmundo Sosa and Ali Sanchez all had two hits each for St. Louis in the defeat. Adam Wainwright threw the first three innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three.