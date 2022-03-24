(KMAland) -- The Royals won in walk-off fashion in MLB spring training action on Thursday.
Royals (5-0): Vinnie Pasquantino delivered a walk-off RBI single to lift the Royals to a 5-4 win over the Reds (4-3). Bobby Witt Jr. hit another home run among two hits, drove in three and scored twice to lead the Royals offense. Carlos Santana added two hits and an RBI. Daniel Lynch struck out three in 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs — two earned — on five hits. Joel Payamps, Taylor Clarke, Gabe Speier, Domingo Tapia and Collin Snider all threw one scoreless inning in the win.