(KMAland) -- The Cardinals picked up a tight win while the Royals suffered their first loss of the spring on Friday.
Royals (5-1-1): The Royals lost for the first time this spring, falling to the Rangers (5-1) by an 8-4 final. Hunter Dozier led Kansas City with two hits and two RBI, and MJ Melendez hit a two-out home run in the ninth. Carlos Hernandez gave up three runs on four hits in two innings to take the loss. Ronald Bolanos, Jake Brentz, Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow had scoreless relief appearances.
Cardinals (5-1): The Cardinals edged past the Nationals (1-6) for a 5-4 win. Nolan Arenado had a double among two hits while Harrison Bader added two hits and two RBI. Paul DeJong also singled and doubled for the Cardinals offense. Drew VerHagen (1-0) was the winning pitcher, throwing three innings and allowing two runs on two hits. Genesis Cabrera, Ryan Helsley, Andre Pallante, James Naile and Jacob Bosiokovic all threw scoreless innings in relief.