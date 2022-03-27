(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost in spring training baseball action on Saturday.
Royals (5-2): Kansas City was doubled up by the Dodgers (2-3) in a 10-5 loss. Whit Merrifield and Hunter Dozier had two hits each for the Royals, and Carlos Santana doubled and drove in a pair to lead the offense. Brady Singer gave up three runs on four walks and a hit in 2 1/3 innings. Kris Bubic had a solid two-inning scoreless appearance with a strikeout and no hits or walks allowed.
Cardinals (5-2): St. Louis dropped a spring training game to Miami (5-2), 9-2. Paul Goldschmidt hit a solo home run to account for one of the Cardinals runs while Juan Yepez also had an RBI hit. Steven Matz (0-1) struggled through 1 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits. Junior Fernandez, Giovany Gallegos, Kodi Whitley and Jake Walsh all had scoreless relief appearances in the defeat.