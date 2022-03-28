(KMAland) -- The Royals rolled through Cleveland while the Cardinals dropped a tight one with the Astros in spring training on Monday.
Royals (6-3): Kansas City scored a 19-9 win over Cleveland, putting up seven in the first, two in the second, six in the third and four in the fourth. Andrew Benintendi went deep twice, and Whit Merrifield and Edward Olivares each had one home run each for the Royals’ 19-hit attack. Salvador Perez had three hits, two RBI and three runs, Olivares drove in four on two hits and Benintendi had five RBI. Zack Greinke (1-0) was the winning pitcher, throwing 3 2/3 innings, striking out four and giving up three runs on six hits. Taylor Clarke threw two shutout innings in relief.
Cardinals (5-4): The Cardinals dropped another tight contest with Houston (5-4), 2-1. St. Louis had just three hits, including back-to-back doubles from Paul DeJong and Juan Yepez. Yepez drove in DeJong for the only run of the game. Adam Wainwright (0-2) gave up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts in five innings to take the loss. Jordan Hicks, Ryan Helsley, Nick Wittgren and Givoanny Gallegos all threw one scoreless inning of relief.