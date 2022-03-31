(KMAland) -- The Royals were winners while the Cardinals took a loss in MLB spring training on Thursday.
Royals (8-4): The Royals picked up a 5-4 win over the Athletics (3-9). JaCoby Jones had three hits while Kyle Isbel added a pair of knocks. Vinnie Pasquantino posted a home run among two hits and drove in two. Clay Dungan also went deep and drove in two for Kansas City. Kris Bubic (1-0) went three innings, allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts to get the win. Scott Barlow and Jake Brentz worked scoreless innings in relief, and Josh Staumont picked up the save.
Cardinals (6-5): The Cardinals dropped a 7-4 decision to the Marlins (7-4). Paul DeJong homered and drove in three to lead the Cardinals in the loss. Tyler O’Neill picked up two hits of his own. Drew VerHagen (1-1) threw three innings and gave up seven runs on seven hits in the loss. Kodi Whitley, Jordan Hicks, Andre Pallante and Ryan Helsley had shutout relief appearances.