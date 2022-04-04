(KMAland) -- The Royals lost to the Reds while the Cardinals beat the Nationals in spring training baseball on Monday.
Royals (8-7): The Royals dropped a 10-6 decision to the Reds. Edward Olivares stayed hot this spring with two hits while Hunter Dozier, Cam Gallagher and Bobby Witt Jr. all went deep in the loss. Brad Keller allowed eight runs — six earned — over 4 1/3 innings to take the loss. Domingo Tapia, Jackson Kowar, Collin Snider and Dylan Coleman all had scoreless relief appearances.
Cardinals (8-5): St. Louis picked up a 4-3 win over Washington. Paul Goldschmidt smashed a two-run home run, and Albert Pujols finished with two hits and an RBI in the win. Miles Mikolas (3-0) threw six strong innings, allowing one run on four hits. Genesis Cabrera threw the final two innings for the save.