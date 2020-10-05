North Andrew Cardinals

(KMAland) -- North Andrew is the new top team in the latest Missouri 8-Man Media Poll. 

Other ranked area teams include Mound City, East Atchison, Stanberry and South Holt-Nodaway Holt.

The complete rankings can be found below.

Missouri 8-Man Football poll after Week 6

