(Missouri Valley) -- The Missouri Valley baseball team enters the postseason hoping to get over the hump and play seven innings.
The Big Reds are currently 1-10 on the season, but the record is a bit deceiving because six of their losses have come by two runs or less.
"It's kind of been a tough season," Co-Coach Josh York said. "It's kind of tough because you only get half a season, so being able to bounce back from those is kind of tougher."
While the results in those tight games haven't been what they hoped, the message has been the same.
"We've told the kids that we have to play seven innings," York said. "Usually, we have one bad inning and just can't dig ourselves out of the hole. We keep preaching to our kids that we need to make the routine plays."
Coach York's squad has shown some resiliency this year with a tough schedule, going against the likes of Underwood, Audubon, AHSTW, Logan-Magnolia, Treynor and Woodbine. York has little doubt his team has been battle-tested.
"I think the Western Iowa Conference is one of the toughest conferences around here," York said. "It's been nice to be in those tight games, we just can't find a way to get over the hump and win those close games."
The Big Reds were tasked this year with replacing one of the WIC's most-prolific hitters in Connor Lange, who has since graduated. The void left by Lange has been filled with the likes of Alec Fichter, Jed Kyle, Cole Lange, Gavin Bartalini, Lane Harper, Jacob Meade, Gage Clausen and Cody Gilpin.
Kyle, Lange, Gilpin and Bartalini have paced the offense by hitting with .276, .267, .259 and .240 respectively.
Fichter and Kyle have paced the Big Reds on the mound. Fichter currently holds a 3.39 ERA with 34 strikeouts while Kyle has fanned 22 batters on his way to a 3.60 ERA.
"He doesn't walk very many guys," York said of Kyle. "We tell our pitchers to throw strikes, let them hit it and give us a chance."
The Big Reds open Class 2A district action Saturday against OABCIG, who enters the contest at 7-4. The Falcons are led by Iowa football commit Cooper DeJean, who is currently hitting .545 this season.
"He's their go-to player," York said. "I know we've got to play phenomenal defense in order to beat them, and we got to be able to put the ball in play."
York feels they also need to do something that has been a struggle for them this season.
"Just play seven innings," he said.
The complete interview with Coach York can be heard below.