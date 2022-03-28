(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley's Will Gutzmer has elected to play baseball at Dordt in his college years.
"I've played sports my entire life," Gutzmer said. "I always dreamed about playing at the college level. Especially baseball, which is the sport I love the most."
Gutzmer has also shined in cross country, but he says he always expected to play college baseball.
"My uncle played in college," he said. "I wanted to be just like him."
Gutzmer was drawn to Dordt because of their academics.
"I was looking into engineering," he said. "They have a very good engineering program."
Aside from academics, Gutzmer says he felt he could succeed in the Defenders' baseball program, which went 16-30 in 2021.
"They're building a nice facility this summer," he said. "The coaches were also friendly. It seemed that the college was nice. I wanted academics, somewhere not too far away from home and sports. It seemed like Dordt fit all three of those."
Gutzmer played in the outfield for the Big Reds last season and hit .307/.404/.33 with 14 RBI.
"I know I still have to get better every day to be the best I can be at the collegiate level," he said. "I'm probably going to play in the outfield (at Dordt). I feel my strengths are baserunning and fielding. I need to work on hitting for power and contact."
Gutzmer hopes to become a contributor for the Defenders during his time.
"I want to have fun and make varsity by my junior year," Gutzmer said.
Check out the full interview with Gutzmer below.