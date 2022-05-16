(Shenandoah) -- One of the final scores to come into the clubhouse during Monday's Class 2A District Tournament in Shenandoah squandered several state tournament dreams while securing a bid for Missouri Valley's Jackson Tennis.
"It feels great," Tennis said. "I spend a lot of time on this sport. I think I deserve this a little bit. I wanted to go to state, and I accomplished it."
Tennis totaled a 75 to collect a fifth-place finish.
"My driver was pretty good, the wedges were good, and my putting went well," he said. "My putting saved me today. The course was pretty good. I knew I needed to get a 75 or lower, and I got it done."
The sophomore's score broke the drama of what looked to be a four-way tie that included Treynor's Ryan McIntyre and Clarinda's Cooper Neal. McIntyre and Neal shot 77s on the day to tie for ninth.
Instead, Tennis will head to Ames for next week's Class 2A State Tournament at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames on Monday and Tuesday.
"I want to keep it under 80," Tennis said. "After the first round, I'll practice more to be ready for the second round because the second round means more."
Western Christian's Caleb Douma was the individual champion with a 69. Douma's stellar outing led Western Christian to the title with a 297, while Boyden-Hull secured the other qualifying spot with a 299. Treynor finished third with a 326, and Clarinda was sixth with a 339.
OABCIG's Axton Miller was the individual qualifier. Miller finished fourth with a 73.
Check out the full interview with Tennis below.