(KMAland) -- Denison-Schleswig placed five on the Class 4A District 1 All-District First Team.
Offensive lineman Derek Scheuring, linebackers Jaxson Hildebrand and Jordan Von Tersch, defensive back Luke Wiebers and punter Jake Fink all landed on the first team.
The Monarchs also landed Carson Seuntjens (offensive athlete), Gavin Hipnar (defensive lineman), Blaine Brodsky (linebacker), Wyatt Johnson (defensive back) and Ricardo Casillas (defensive athlete) on the second team. Wide receiver Jesse Velasquez and defensive lineman Dominik Garcia were honorable mentions.
LeMars also had a strong contingent of honorees with wide receiver Connor Jalas, offensive lineman Evan Jalas, defensive lineman Carson Ott, linebacker Elijah Dougherty and defensive back Sione Fifita on the first team. On the second team, quarterback Teagen Kasel, wide receiver Beau Wadle and defensive lineman Alex Allen were second-team picks. Linebacker Drew Galles and kicker Jovany Kabongo were named as honorable mentions.
View the complete list of honorees in 4A-1 below.
