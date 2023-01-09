KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/9)

AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY

South Sioux City 75 Sioux City West 6

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCOREBOARD (1/9)

South Sioux City West 64 Sioux City West 9 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.