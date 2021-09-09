(Lenox) -- Lenox football has relied on one of KMAland's most-feared and experienced offensive lines en route to a dominant 2-0 start.
"Our kids made good strides from Week 1 to 2," said co-head coach Cole Bonde. "There are still things we have to touch on, but I like where we are at right now."
The Tigers posted 64 and 76 points in respective wins over Seymour and East Mills, running for 648 total yards and 14 scores. They rushed for 412 yards and seven touchdowns in their 76-30 victory over East Mills last Friday.
Junior running back Isaac Grundman has been the workhorse in the ground game with 346 yards on 15 carries while freshman quarterback Gabe Funk has made plays with his arm and legs, accounting for five total touchdowns. Walon Cook, Conner Fitzgerald, Xavier Adamson, Keigan Kitzman, Leo Wardlow and Johnathan Weaver have also found the end zone for the KMA 8-Player No. 3 Tigers.
"Our backs are getting more experience and doing the little things," Bonde said. "We preach little things all the time, and the kids are buying into that."
Lenox's skill players have the luxury of running behind the Tigers' seasoned and beefy offensive line of Dawson Marshall, Devin Whipple and Hernan Castor. The physical and imposing trio weighs in at 235, 300 and 245 pounds, respectively. Perhaps more important than their size, Marshall, Whipple and Castor are multi-year starters, and their experience has shown.
"They've played a lot of ball for us," Bonde said. "They know what they are supposed to do. They've bought into everything and set the tone for the game. They are physical and move well for their size. It all starts with those guys and filters through everybody else."
Defensively, the play in the trenches has also led the way for the Tigers.
"Everything starts with them," Bonde said. "It's all about being on the same page for us. We've come around. Just gotta keep repping."
While Lenox sits at 2-0, so does their Week 3 opponent. And it's their old friend, Bedford.
The Bulldogs enter Friday's Back Forty Battle fresh off dominant wins over Lamoni and Griswold, where they averaged 56.5 points per game.
The Taylor County schools have battled 88 times, according to BCMoore's Iowa Scores Project, but only recently renewed their rivalry when Bedford transitioned down to the 8-player game in 2016. Friday's contest has a little extra meaning for Coach Bonde, who starred for the Bulldogs before a collegiate career at Northwest Missouri State.
"I know all the coaching staff," Bonde said. "They are awesome and coach well. I respect them so much. The kids are disciplined."
The Bulldogs have rushed for 596 yards and 11 touchdowns while forcing eight turnovers this season.
Bonde may be sentimental about going toe-to-toe against his old school. But he knows the opponent presents some serious challenges to his current team.
"They like to spread you out," Bonde said. "They also like to blitz. Every other Friday, I hope they are successfully blitzing, but this Friday, I hope they are unsuccessful."
Beastly offensive line play has led Lenox to a 2-0 start, so it's fitting Bonde feels that's the biggest key for his team on Friday.
"It starts up front," he said. "We have to match their physicality and exceed it. It's going to be a great atmosphere. There's going to be a ton of people from Taylor County there, and it's going to be a lot of fun. It's going to come down to who does the little things right more often than the other."
Trevor Maeder and Todd Jacobson have the call from Bedford on Friday night.