(Moravia) -- The Moravia baseball program hopes to end a 34-year state tournament drought when they hit the field for Tuesday's Class 1A substate final.
The Mohawks enter Tuesday's game at 21-6 after navigating through a sneaky tough Bluegrass Conference.
"We're happy to be here," Coach Bill Huisman said. "We're excited. The kids are flying high right now. Hopefully, we're playing our best baseball of the season."
Moravia reached the Class 1A Substate 6 final with a 20-9 win over Sigourney in district play. The Mohawk offense cranked out 17 hits in the win and sprinkled four runs in the third, five in the fourth, four in the fifth and five in the seventh to claim the victory.
"It was a wild ball game," Huisman said. "Sigourney was an explosive ball club."
Junior Gage Hanes has led Moravia's offense this season with a .400 average and 28 RBI, Matthew Seals hits .380, has driven in a team-high 40 RBI and crushed three home runs, and Wyatt Throckmorton has held a steady bat with a .376 average and 9 RBI.
Shane Helmick (.348, 26 RBI), Jackson McDanel (.305, 17 RBI), Carson Seals (.300, 24 RBI) and Declan DeJong (.254, 14 RBI) have been steady bats in the lineup, and all are underclassmen.
"They're good athletes," Huisman said. "And they're good baseball players. This team is built for the next three or four years."
Moravia has used 14 different pitchers this year, led by Throckmorton's 2.16 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings, and Helmick has been a stout reliever with a 0.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings.
The Mohawks have not made the state tournament since 1988, but they can change that with a win over New London in a Class 1A substate final Tuesday night.
The Tigers (27-1) were a state tournament team last year and are eyeing their third trip to state.
Senior Kooper Schulte leads the Tigers' potent offense with a .472 average and a team-high 39 RBI, and Dereck Santiago hits .410 with 33 RBI.
Tucker Gibbar (.405, 25 RBI), Josh Catala (.391, 17 RBI), Ryan Richey (.347, 30 RBI), Carter Allen (.325, 20 RBI) and Camden Kasel (.345, 13 RBI) have also stepped up for a Tigers offense that hits .355.
They also have a salty pitching rotation with a 1.25 ERA, led by Santiago's 0.47 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings.
"They look solid," Huisman said. "They have everything they need to win the whole thing, but this game is crazy. We'll come out and play the best we can."
Check out the full interview with Coach Huisman below.
DISCLAIMER: There were some technical difficulties experienced with this interview.