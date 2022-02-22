(Moravia) -- The Moravia boys basketball team is back into a district final, albeit with a different look this year.
The MoHawks have cruised through district play with wins over Twin Cedars (74-43) and Lamoni (54-34).
"We are healthy, and the boys feel good," Coach Brian Bickel said. "They are excited to be back."
Coach Bickel's team was a district finalist last year, but this year's team is different. They graduated their leading scorer, Carson Brown, and three of their top five offensive players.
"We lost seven seniors," Bickel said. "Most of the experience going back into this game comes from the coaches. We have two juniors and one sophomore that played in this game last year. Them being able to relax in this game will be important for us."
Those experienced pieces are Gage Hanes, Riley Hawkins, and Shane Helmick lead a Mohawks offense that averages 63.6 points per game. Hanes leads the way with 16.1 points per contest and 50.9% shooting efficiency, Hawkins averages 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest, and Helmick contributes 9.2 points and a team-high 9.2 rebounds per game.
"None of them are concerned with who is scoring as long as we are winning," Bickel said. "If one of them is not scoring, the other is."
Cole Hamilton (8.1 PPG), Jackson McDanel (6.9 PPG) and Matthew Seals (5.8 PPG) have also been steady contributors for the Mohawks.
Coach Bickel's team hangs its hat on their defensive efforts. Their defense ranks No. 7 in Class 1A, according to BCMoore.
"They are getting after it and playing defense," he said. "Other people don't like to get on the floor and actually play defense, but these guys are right in it. It's a big team aspect for us and fun to be around."
Moravia's defense has its hands full on Tuesday night against North Mahaska in a Class 1A District 12 Final.
Juniors Nash Smith (20.5 PPG, 39.8% from 3) and Lane Harmon (14.1 PPG, 41.4% from 3) lead the Warhawks (18-5) and the No. 9 offense in Class 1A.
North Mahaska's size and ability to heat up from beyond the arc could create problems for the Mohawks, but Coach Bickel feels his team will rise to the occasion.
"They're tall and physical," Bickel said. "They have outside shooters. You live and die by the 3-pointers, but they have a lot of firepower on the offensive end. That makes us want to step up and bring our A-game."
Check out the full interview with Coach Bickel below.