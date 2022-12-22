(Moravia) -- Moravia boys basketball appears to be well on their way to another dynamic and dominant season.
The Mohawks (7-1 overall, 4-0 Bluegrass Conference), which lost for the first time earlier this week to New London, is averaging 74.5 points per game while allowing just 39.1 to rank No. 6 and 10, respectively, in Class 1A.
“We’ve been playing pretty good,” Coach Brian Bickel told KMA Sports. “Our expectations coming into the year were pretty high, and our boys have just been playing pretty good basketball.”
Moravia is coming off of 20 wins a year ago, which had followed a 19-win season in 2020-21. With seven seniors and four juniors contributing, it’s likely Coach Bickel’s team will be aiming for a similar mark this year, especially since their coach believes they’ve improved.
“The biggest part of them improving has been playing together,” Bickel said. “Their chemistry is something you can’t really coach, but they are really understanding the game and where the ball needs to be and how fast it needs to get there. We’re talking a lot more and knowing what style or what way we can try to take away different parts of the court for the other team.”
Senior Gage Hanes and Shane Helmick have started all seven games this season while junior Jackson McDanel and seniors Cole Hamilton and Matthew Seals have started six apiece. Senior Riley Hawkins is rounding back into form after suffering from a sprained ankle early this year and has now made two starts while junior Wyatt Throckmorton has made one start and played in every game.
Seniors Tacey Hysell, Andrew Harrington and Adam Dueker, junior Clayton Williams and sophomore Blake Helmick have also been contributors this season for the Mohawks.
Hanes leads the team with 20.3 points per game while Hawkins (14.2 PPG) and Shane Helmick (13.3) are also averaging double figures. McDanel (8.1 PPG), Seals (7.3), Hamilton (6.0) and Throckmorton (5.7) have also contributed to the state’s No. 6 ranked offense.
On the glass, Seals (6.9 RPG), Helmick (6.6) and Hanes (6.1) have been prolific while McDanel (3.4) tops the team in assists per game. Helmick (3.3) is tops in steals with McDanel (3.1) right behind him.
“We’ve always run a very up-tempo game,” Coach Bickel said. “We like to play fast and our guys want to push really hard. The more we can use their athleticism to their benefit the better we are. The faster we can play, the better we play together. They’ve been playing together for a long time now, and it’s just reacting and just playing basketball. It’s really hard to match Jackson McDanel’s speed, the athleticism of Riley Hawkins and Gage Hanes and even our bigs run the floor. It’s hard to (prepare) for that.”
The Mohawks will be off through break before returning to action on January 6th at Murray. Check out the full interview with Coach Bickel in the audio file below.