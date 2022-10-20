(Moravia) -- Moravia football is back in the playoffs for the first time in five years behind a fun and electric offense.
The Mohawks (7-2) averaged 55.3 points and 367.6 yards per game in the regular season to produce a productive campaign, bringing excitement to one of the state's smallest schools.
"We brought in some new coaches and put some new stuff together," Coach Matt Messamaker said. "We had the athletes and knew we could do it. When we brought new coaches in, the kids were excited about it. It didn't take much for them to buy in. They look forward to coming to practice every day, and the kids have just put it together. It's amazing."
Moravia's seven-win regular season was a four-win improvement from last year.
"They wanted to win," Messamaker said. "They knew they had the talent. They just didn't have the leadership until we got it rolling."
Junior quarterback Shane Helmick threw for 2,034 yards and 35 touchdowns with only three interceptions in the regular season. He ranks second in 8-player in passing touchdowns. His total passing yards are fifth in all classes.
"In the preseason, Shane was unsure about some things," Messamaker said. "But he's become such a leader. The kids have bought into Shane. The boys follow him. They know Shane can get the ball to him. He's an amazing kid. He's only a junior. I'm blown out of my shoes with what he has done this year."
Riley Hawkins leads all classes with 19 touchdowns. His 1,019 yards leads 8-Player and ranks third across the state. Cole Hamilton, Jackson McDanel and Wyatt Throckmorton have also been trusted receivers for Moravia.
Moravia's high-octane offense meets a smashmouth power on Friday night when the Mohawks venture 173 miles west to Tabor to take on Fremont-Mills.
The Knights are reeling after a 28-2 loss to Lenox last week. Fremont-Mills' offensive philosophy is the polar opposite of Moravia. The Knights (6-2) have rattled off 2,203 yards and 37 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry on the ground.
"They're a power running team," Messamaker said. "They will run up your throat."
F-M's offense is a daunting task, but Coach Messamaker feels his team has corrected the defensive mistakes that plagued them in a recent 50-22 loss to Southeast Warren.
"Our defense has gained knowledge," he said. "We're going to try to use what we learned from the Southeast Warren game."
The defense needs to make some stops, but Moravia's forte has been putting points on the board. That's the case again Friday night.
"The offensive line has to step up," Messamaker said. "I'm sure they've seen the Southeast Warren game where they rushed the quarterback and kept him (Helmick) on his toes, but our offensive line will step up. We're going to stuff their run and see if they can control our attack."
Nick Stavas and Brian Bertini have the call of Fremont-Mills/Moravia on the KMAX-Stream Friday night. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Messamaker.