(Moravia) -- One year after a seven-win season that ended with a playoff appearance, Moravia is thinking even bigger in 2023.
The Mohawks, which went 7-3 and fell in a tight battle with Fremont-Mills in the opening round of the Class 8-Player playoffs last year, open the season this Friday night at Norwalk against Boyer Valley.
“Last year, we played in a Week 0 game, too, so we kind of knew how the season starts out,” Coach Matt Messamaker told KMA Sports. “You get the hotter days to start practice, but we moved them to the morning and got some good practicing out of them.”
Led by a terrific senior group, Moravia should feel plenty comfortable with anything that comes their way this season. Quarterback Shane Helmick is back after throwing for 2,400 yards and 39 touchdowns against just four interceptions. He also rushed for 451 yards and 10 more touchdowns.
“He was pretty mature already last year as a quarterback,” Messamaker said. “This year, he has become the team leader. He’s leading these guys in the right direction, and he comes to practice with a really positive attitude. He’s pretty confident with his passing game again this year, and he’s looking to do some more running, too. He likes to get down there and truck down the field.”
While his top two receivers are gone, Helmick will still have classmates Jackson McDanel (30 receptions, 396 yards, 7 TD) and Wyatt Throckmorton (15 receptions, 304 yards, 2 TD) back from a year ago. Throckmorton (354 yards rushing, 6 TD) and McDanel (265 yards rushing, 8 TD) were also rushing threats last season.
McDanel is also a major contributor on defense, leading last year’s team with 89.0 total tackles while finishing with 3.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. He added four fumble recoveries and one interception.
“Jackson is an all-around athlete,” Messamaker added. “There isn’t a sport this young man isn’t good at. This year, he comes back into it, and he’s teaching some of the younger guys to fill his position at the end of this year. The guys really feed off of him, and he’s a fun kid to be around. He’s not the biggest kid out there, but boy, he can lay a smack on you.”
Another senior — Matthew McDanel — is a key player on both lines and had 12.0 tackles for loss among 64.5 total tackles on defense.
“He plays wherever we need to put him,” Messamaker said. “The kid is in the weight room every day, trying to get better. His dream is to go on to play college football somewhere, and he’s pushing hard at it and teaching a lot of the younger guys. He’s fun to watch.”
Other potential senior contributors that were juniors on last year’s roster are Ayden Rebenack, Klaydrick Proctor, Calvin Walton, Daisy Reed and Cameron Nicoletto.
The group will come together for the first time this season on Friday night when they open the season with Boyer Valley at Norwalk in a Week 0 offering.
“The kids are hyped about playing at Norwalk on the turf field,” Coach Messamaker said. “They love that. We don’t really have much on Boyer Valley. They have a new coach, so anything we knew of them last year we don’t know if that will come back the same. The coach (Jeremy Christiansen) used to be the coach at Fremont-Mills, and they always had pretty dominant teams. I think he’s going to come back with what he is familiar with. A lot of ground and pound, and our defense looks pretty strong and have a lot of returners on it. Hopefully, we can get that run slowed down in the middle and put them in a spot where our offense can get out there and score.”
The Mohawks follow up their Week 0 game with a pair of home contests against 2022 state playoff teams in Weeks 1 and 2, as they will host Bedford and Montezuma. In all, Moravia will play six playoff teams from a year ago.
“Our goal is to win this week and then we worry about next week,” Messamaker said. “We’ve got a tougher schedule this year than last year, and we’re excited about it. We’re geared up and excited about this year. The kids have no fear and think they’re going to win it all and be in the Dome. I think we can do it. They put in a lot of time in the gym and the weight room, and of course, a lot of these kids are four-sport athletes. They work hard and don’t take no time off.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Messamaker in the audio file below.