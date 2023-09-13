(Moravia) -- Moravia football has been the cardiac kids through the first four games. The Mohawks now hope to make school history with a win over Southeast Warren on Friday night.
The KMAland 8-Player No. 8 Mohawks enter the contest at 3-1. All three wins -- over Boyer Valley, Montezuma and Belle Plaine -- have been by seven points or less.
"I'm impressed with this team," Moravia head coach Matt Messamaker said. "We just keep fighting. We've got into these close games, but I've been confident in the kids. Belle Plaine hit us hard, but the kids weren't worried. We made some adjustments, came back and took care of business."
The weekly nail-biters have been a character builder for Coach Messamaker's bunch.
"These teams are good football teams," he said. "It's taught us quite a bit. We've had to fix our mistakes faster. It's been good for us to be in close games like this."
Moravia's lone loss was a 63-20 defeat at the hands of KMAland 8-Player No. 1 and KMA Sports State No. 6 Bedford. Messamaker feels his team even learned plenty from that contest.
"I know our kids took them lightly," he said. "Bedford was well-coached and had a great bunch of kids."
Senior quarterback Shane Helmick leads a Moravia offense that has posted 110 points in the last two games.
Helmick has completed 64.6% of his passes for 705 yards and 15 touchdowns against only four interceptions. Helmick also leads the Mohawks in rushing with 383 yards and five scores.
"Every year, he's matured a little bit more," Messamaker said. "He's taken it so seriously. He's a coachable kid and very smart with football."
Wyatt Throckmorton has caught 17 passes for 207 yards and five scores, and Jackson McDanel has 16 snags for five touchdowns. Sophomore Declan DeJong has been a solid addition to the receiving corps, with 14 hauls for 198 yards and four touchdowns.
Moravia faces Southeast Warren in non-district action Friday night. The KMAland No. 7 Warhawks are 2-1 on the year.
The Warhawks rely on a brutal ground attack led by quarterback Jamison Ewing (391 yards, 8 TDs) and running back Trey Fisher (319 yards, 7 TDs).
"Their coach (Shane Rowlands) can put a good team together," Messamaker said. "I don't count them out. That team will be a tough one for us. We'll come out and do whatever we think can win that game. They'll have to figure out which one they want to cover: run or pass."
Moravia has never beaten Southeast Warren and has been outscored 108-34 in the previous two meetings.
"I believe we have to keep the kids spirits up," Messamaker said. "We know they want to punch us in the mouth. And we want to do it back. This is a personal game. I'd like to beat this team. I think we're going to come with a hard run game. When they get us to stop, we're going to air it out. They better be ready."
Check out KMA Sports' Week 4 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 or online at kmaland.com.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Messamaker.