(Norwalk) -- Moravia football's expectation-filled season started with a win over Boyer Valley on Friday night.
The Mohawks worked through turnover woes to hold on for a 32-27 win in a Class 8-Player battle at Norwalk High School.
"We've got some sharpening up to do," Moravia head coach Matt Messamaker said. "Boyer Valley is well-coached. Those boys are a strong team. This is the kind of game we wanted. It lets us see what we need to work on. This is something we can work on."
Shane Helmick -- the top returning passer in 8-Player -- overcame some early miscues to account for five passing touchdowns in Moravia's win.
"Any win is tough," Helmick said. "It's good to get that first one out of the way. You just have to shake (the interceptions) off and move on to the next play. I'm still happy with the scoreboard at the end of the day."
Helmick completed 13 passes for 190 yards while working around three interceptions.
"Shane has become very mature," Messamaker said. "Every year, he advances. They played good defense, and he was off just a little bit. We tried to play a different game than we normally do."
Helmick also came through clutch on the ground when his team needed him to. The senior signal-caller churned for 88 yards on 19 totes.
"We need a ground game," Messamaker said. "You can't be one-dimensional and make it far in the playoffs. We'll keep working on our run game."
Moravia struck first on their first drive when Helmick hit Jackson McDanel for a 55-yard touchdown on the Mohawks' third play from scrimmage. The big play came after Boyer Valley fumbled into the endzone on a lengthy drive.
"That was big," Messamaker said. "It got the offense going. It got the kids hyped."
The Mohawks grew their lead to 18-0 in the first half after touchdown passes from Helmick to Wyatt Throckmorton and Declan DeJong.
Boyer Valley came out firing in the second half, scoring on a touchdown pass from Luke Cripps to Evan TenEyck, forcing an interception and scoring on a 2-yard run by Cripps to cut the margin to 18-13 after three quarters.
The Mohawks cashed in on a lengthy drive early in the fourth quarter with another score from Helmick to DeJong, but Boyer Valley quickly got the margin back down to 24-21 with just under five minutes to go.
Helmick's fifth passing score of the game increased Moravia's lead to 32-21. Boyer Valley again cut the deficit to one score in the final minutes but couldn't complete the comeback.
"It shows we can pull together and stay in the fight," Messamaker said.
Throckmorton led Moravia's receivers with six catches for 84 yards and two scores.
"I was just making plays on the ball," Throckmorton said. "You just have to focus on the ball. We've grown up together and played football together since we were little. Our bond is really strong."
Cripps sparked Boyer Valley's offense with 136 passing yards and three scores. He also ran for 104 yards and one score. TenEyck caught four passes for 86 yards and three touchdowns and grabbed two interceptions. Boyer Valley will seek their first win of the season next week when they face Griswold.
With the win, Moravia starts their season on a strong note. The Mohawks are coming off a 7-3 campaign in 2022. With several contributors returning from that team, they aren't afraid to admit their goals are lofty.
"We're playing one week at a time," Messamaker said. "Six of the nine teams (on their schedule) made the playoffs. I want to test these boys."
Moravia's next test comes next week when they face Bedford.
"They have a lot of kids," Messamaker said. "They're a well-coached team. I wouldn't be surprised if we have another close game. We'll fight with them. I think we can get the W."
View the full interviews with Throckmorton, Helmick and Coach Messamaker below.