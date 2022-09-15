(Moravia) -- The Moravia football team hasn't had much trouble scoring points in its first four games, which has resulted in a 3-1 start.
"We aren't feeling too bad at this point," Coach Matt Messamaker said.
The Mohawks have posted outputs of 38, 50, 76 and 50 in their first four games. They won over New London (38-26), Martensdale-St. Marys (76-64) and Mormon Trail (50-44) while their lone loss was a 64-50 shootout defeat at the hands of Winfield-Mount Union.
"We knew what kind of kids we had, so we knew we had to be fast and quick with everything," Messamaker said. "It's been exciting. It seems like every time we throw the ball, we're going to get underneath it."
According to BCMoore, the Mohawks have the 11th-best offense in 8-player action. Messamaker says the electric, high-octane attack has created excitement in Appanoose County.
"The stands are finally full," he said. "Little town of Moravia, and we have people from all over watching us this season."
Quarterback Shane Helmick leads Moravia's fun offense with a 56.3% completion rate, 1,163 yards and 20 touchdowns with only two picks.
"Shane Helmick is one of those kids that can read defenses like I've never seen before," Messamaker said. "When he comes up to the line, he starts audibling and changes routes really quick. It's something amazing. The knowledge he has for football is something I've never seen before."
Senior Riley Hawkins leads Moravia's receiving corps with 28 catches for 648 yards and 11 touchdowns. Cole Hamilton has 10 catches for 273 yards and seven scores, and Jackson McDanel has caught 14 balls for 177 yards and three touchdowns.
Moravia's next chance to light up the scoreboard comes Friday night against Twin Cedars. The Sabers are 0-4 this year. Opponents have outscored Twin Cedars 265-38.
"They have a young team," Messamaker said. "You want to see these teams grow. It's nice to see Twin Cedars building their program back up."
The Sabers have a balanced offense with 96 pass plays and 96 run plays in their first four games.
"They're a passing team right now," Messamaker said. "I think they'll come out and try to pass on us."
Moravia is more than willing to match Twin Cedars' passing attack, but Messamaker wants to see the ground game improve as the Mohawks move forward.
"In the next couple of games, I'd like to push the run game a little bit," he said. "(Running back) Jackson McDanel is an excellent athlete. He just hasn't got the ball much."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Messamaker.