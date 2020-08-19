(Des Moines) -- Drake University officials have released more details in regards to the upcoming Blue Oval Showcase, which will be held August 29th.
Director of Drake Relays Blake Boldon has announced a partnership with Mediacom for the event and many well-known athletes have confirmed their intent to participate including Olympic champion Dawn Harper-Nelson (100 meter hurdles) and two-time World champion Shakima Wimbley (200 meter).
The confirmed athletes represent 12 countries and include 22 Olympians. The competitors have won a combined seven Olympic medals, including three golds, 24 World Championships and 52 NCAA titles.
Tickets for this event are unavailable, but fans will be able to watch on Mediacom and streamed globally on Runnerspace+