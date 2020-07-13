(Bedford) -- In a game that included 49 baserunners, 21 total runs and multiple swings in momentum, Fremont-Mills junior Taylor Morgan provided a bit of a contrast.
The Knights standout tossed three shutout innings in relief to push her team to an 11-10 Class 1A regional first round win over Bedford (8-10) on Monday evening.
“Really, my fastball (was working),” Morgan told KMA Sports. “I wanted my defense to make the plays for me because I believe in my team.”
“It’s the same thing we’ve seen all year,” Coach Kyle Fichter said. “Taylor’s been throwing really well here down the stretch. She pitched well like she has all year.”
While Morgan was suddenly mowing down a strong Bedford lineup, Fremont-Mills (7-10) scored the final five runs of the game, putting up two in the fifth and sixth frames and one in the seventh on a combined one hit.
The Knights walked 19 times on the evening against a trio of Bedford pitchers that struggled to find the zone.
“I did not know that number,” Fichter said. “I’m glad we had it because it was a struggle to get the runs we had. We needed every one of those walks to get it done.”
Izzy Weldon took four walks, including the 19th and final free pass of the evening to bring in the go-ahead and game-winning run. Meanwhile, Liz Bartles and Macy Mitchell had three walks apiece, and Malea Moore, Chloe Johnson and Kennedy Lamkins had two each.
Morgan’s steadiness was a welcome break from the walk brigade, as she retired six straight between the fifth, sixth and seventh frames. She did run into a bit of trouble in the final frame.
With one out, Selena Valenzuela reached base for the fifth time on the evening and advanced to second on an infield single by Vivian Tracy. Emily Baker grounded out to second to put both runners in scoring position before Macie Sefrit narrowly missed a game-winning bloop single on a ball that landed inches foul.
“All of those hits had been dropping in (this year),” Fichter said. “I didn’t have a good feeling on that, so I was relieved (it was foul).”
On the next pitch, Sefrit grounded out to second to finish the game and send F-M on to a regional quarterfinal meeting with Lenox on Wednesday back in Bedford. The Knights lost to Lenox, 4-1, on June 24th.
“We wanted another chance,” Fichter said. “We had some success hitting the ball, so hopefully we can do that again. We just have to keep them off the bases. They’re athletic and overall a good team.”
Morgan also starred at the plate for F-M with two hits, two runs and an RBI while Tori Kilpatrick had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored.
Bedford’s Valenzuela finished her career with a three-hit, two-walk, two-RBI, two-run and four-stolen base night. Baker had two hits and drove in a run, Leslie Sheley had two RBI on one hit and Darcy Davis and Mallory Moyer added two hits and one RBI each.
View the complete video interviews with Coach Fichter and Morgan linked below.