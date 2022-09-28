(Garden Grove) -- Plenty of points might be scored in Martensdale on Friday when Mormon Trail and Martensdale-St. Marys meet in a pivotal 8-Player District 9 matchup.
Mormon Trail comes into the big clash 3-2 overall and with a 2-2 record in district action.
"We're feeling pretty good," Coach Travis Johnson said. "We're playing some good football sitting where we need to be. We wanted to play for a playoff position, and here we are."
The Saints have entertained their fans with some thrilling matchups. They suffered a 50-44 defeat to Moravia three weeks ago and responded with a 40-36 win over Murray the following week.
Their last outing was a 48-0 rout of Lamoni. Coach Johnson says his team's offensive line has improved, leading to their recent success.
"It's been trial and error with how we want to execute things up front," Johnson said. "Going into the Moravia game, we figured that out."
The Saints' offense has been productive, with 1,636 yards in five games.
Senior quarterback Ty Hysell has wowed with 912 yards and 13 touchdowns with only three interceptions in 147 attempts this season.
"His leadership and decision-making have been amazing," Johnson said. "He knew coming into the year that he had to be smarter. It shows. Last year, he probably had six or interceptions at this point. His decision-making makes us better as a team and helps us click."
Triton Gwinn has a team-high 29 catches for 364 yards and two scores, and Gavin Dixson has caught off a team-high six touchdowns while also accounting for 24 catches and 261 yards. Jose Adkins has 24 catches for 205 yards and four touchdowns.
The Saints' success on the ground has been a welcomed addition. Gwinn leads the stable with 417 yards and 10 touchdowns at 7.4 yards per carry, while Adkins has 196 yards and four scores at 7.5 yards per clip.
"We knew we could throw the ball coming into the year," Johnson said. "But it's hard to be a good football team if you're too one-dimensional. We've worked hard at making our run game better. It seems like we improve in the run game every week."
Mormon Trail is within reach of the program's second postseason appearance and first since 2015.
To get there, they must finish in the top three of Class 8-Player District 8. The Saints, Southeast Warren, Moravia, Murray and Martensdale-St. Marys seem to be vying for those three spots.
Southeast Warren and Moravia hold the tiebreakers over Mormon Trail. And Mormon Trail and Martensdale-St. Marys own tiebreakers over Murray. The current playoff picture makes Mormon Trail's upcoming bout with Martensdale-St. Marys even more important.
"This is what we've played for all year," Johnson said. "There's no sense in hiding from it, but we can't let the moment be too big. We need to be laser-focused and go to work."
Martensdale-St. Marys is 2-3 overall and 2-2 in district action, thanks to back-to-back wins over Lamoni and Murray. The Blue Devils have a balanced offense with 747 passing yards from Cooper Oberbroeckling, while their run game has 962 yards.
Junior Kade Mullins leads their rushing attack with 712 yards and 11 scores on 95 carries. Accounting for Mullins is the top priority for Mormon Trail's defense.
"Kade Mullins is a stud," Johnson said. "The kid is big, and he runs hard. You have to stop the run with him if you want a chance to beat Martensdale.
Mormon Trail's defense has surrendered 845 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in the first five games.
"Stopping the run is our Achilles heel. It's something we have to work on to give ourselves a chance. Very seldom is one person going to take Kade down. You have to be sound and know your alignment and assignment."
The dynamic playmaking of Mullins, Mormon Trail's versatile offense and both teams' defensive flaws are the elements for a shootout Friday night.
"We have to move the ball and put points on the board," Johnson said. "I see this being a shootout."
Johnson likes his team's arsenal if it comes down to a shootout.
"It comes down to the passing game," he said. "That will be the difference-maker for either team. If we can move the ball, that's the difference."
Check out KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Johnson.