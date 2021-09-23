(Garden Grove) -- Mormon Trail football nabbed a pivotal victory over Murray last Friday night. With it, the Saints (3-1 overall, 2-1 8-Player District 8) put themselves firmly in position to control their own destiny in the league.
“It was a huge win,” Coach Travis Johnson told KMA Sports. “Murray is a tough place to play. Going in and getting that win proved to ourselves that we can beat about anybody. We’re back towards the top of the district where we wanted to be. We had to get that win, and that’s exactly what we went and did.”
The anatomy of the victory looked about like any other Mormon Trail win this year. Junior quarterback Ty Hysell threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for another while finding senior Gabe Stripe on eight completions for 183 yards and four scores.
The dynamic duo have connected on 11 touchdowns this season – the top number in all of Class 8-Player.
“Ty has gotten better every game he’s played quarterback,” Johnson said. “He kind of got forced into playing as a freshman. Ty had some struggles as a freshman, but as a sophomore you could see growth, especially towards the end of the year.
“(Stripe) has been a running back his whole career. Last year, we made the switch to split him out a little bit because of his speed. Those two have a connection. Gabe gets open, Ty can throw the ball and (Stripe) goes and gets it.”
Like Hysell and Stripe, much of the Mormon Trail roster is filled with juniors and seniors that have taken some lumps over the last several years. Their top five tacklers – Wrigley Shanks, Logan Evans, Jose Adkins, Remington Newton and Domanic Bear – are all in one of those two classes.
“Our goal at the beginning of the year was district championship and make the playoffs,” Johnson said. “We knew we had as good of a shot as anyone in the district. We knew we were going to be one of the more experienced and one of the more athletic teams in the district. We felt this was going to be our year to make some noise.”
Another tough test comes for Mormon Trail on Friday evening when they take on what figures to be a pretty desperate Lamoni club. The Demons (1-3, 0-2) will need to start gathering wins immediately after dropping their first two district games to Murray and Martensdale-St. Marys.
“They’re a young team that has got better every week,” Johnson said of the Demons. “If you watch their tape from a couple weeks ago compared to Friday night, they’re a completely different team. (The Lamoni coaches) are great coaches and great guys that can really coach them up. We knew they would only get better as the year goes on, and we fully expect they will come to our house on Friday looking for a win. We’ve got to be ready to go.”
Lamoni has leaned heavily on senior quarterback Javin Stevenson, who has 262 yards passing, 402 yards rushing and nine total offensive touchdowns. Junior Kalvin Brown (243 yards rushing) and senior Kade Nowlin (124 yards rushing, 98 yards receiving, 5 total TD) have also been major offensive threats.
Brown and Nowlin lead the defense with 36.0 and 30.0 tackles, respectively. Nowlin also tops the team with 4.5 tackles for loss and is joined by senior Hagen Phelps (4.0 TFL) in creating trouble for opponents in the backfield. Further, senior Brayden Olson has a pair of interceptions to lead the team.
“The big key for us defensively is to do our job every single play,” Johnson said. “Lamoni runs the veer option, and if you don’t do your job every single play, they’re going to score. It’s plain and simple. It’s like Murray and the read option. It’s responsibility defense. Do your job. We’re going to have to preach and play that this week.”
Ryan Olson will be in Humeston on Friday evening providing reports from another key 8-Player District 8 matchup on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear all of KMA’s week five coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 Friday from 6:20 through midnight.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Johnson linked below.